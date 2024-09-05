Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai mandals embrace women’s safety theme this year
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam probe: Cops raid Bangur Nagar Hotel, nab 6
Mumbai: Insta-crypto and fake Prime scams busted by cops
Mumbai: Bandra road cleaner worked 11 months for a fake BMC job
Mumbai: Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Lady Gaga makes grand entry at Joker Folie a Deux premiere at Venice Film Festival

Lady Gaga makes grand entry at Joker: Folie a Deux premiere at Venice Film Festival

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The Joker sequel is one of the most highly anticipated films of the festival, playing in the official competition five years after Joker won the Golden Lion

Lady Gaga makes grand entry at Joker: Folie a Deux premiere at Venice Film Festival

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix

Listen to this article
Lady Gaga makes grand entry at Joker: Folie a Deux premiere at Venice Film Festival
x
00:00

Lady Gaga has arrived at the Venice Film Festival for the world première of Joker: Folie a Deux on Wednesday evening. The pop star made a grand entrance in advance of a news conference, in a private water taxi alongside her director, Todd Phillips and co-star Joaquin Phoenix, as fans and photographers nearby shouted her name in unison.


The Joker sequel is one of the most highly anticipated films of the festival, playing in the official competition five years after Joker won the Golden Lion. Warner Bros is giving the dark comic book film the glitzy festival treatment before it’s released in theatres in October. Joker: Folie a Deux finds Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck institutionalised at Arkham and awaiting trial for his crimes. There he meets Gaga’s Harley Quinn.



“We knew we had to swing for the fences; we wanted to create something as crazy and fearless as Joker himself,” Phillips wrote in his director’s statement. The Joker sequel is competing for the festival’s main prizes against the likes of Pedro Almodovar’s The Room Next Door, Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, Pablo Larraín’s Maria and Halina Reijn’s Babygirl. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

lady gaga Hollywood hollywood news entertaintment Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK