Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix

Lady Gaga has arrived at the Venice Film Festival for the world première of Joker: Folie a Deux on Wednesday evening. The pop star made a grand entrance in advance of a news conference, in a private water taxi alongside her director, Todd Phillips and co-star Joaquin Phoenix, as fans and photographers nearby shouted her name in unison.

The Joker sequel is one of the most highly anticipated films of the festival, playing in the official competition five years after Joker won the Golden Lion. Warner Bros is giving the dark comic book film the glitzy festival treatment before it’s released in theatres in October. Joker: Folie a Deux finds Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck institutionalised at Arkham and awaiting trial for his crimes. There he meets Gaga’s Harley Quinn.

“We knew we had to swing for the fences; we wanted to create something as crazy and fearless as Joker himself,” Phillips wrote in his director’s statement. The Joker sequel is competing for the festival’s main prizes against the likes of Pedro Almodovar’s The Room Next Door, Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, Pablo Larraín’s Maria and Halina Reijn’s Babygirl.

