Lady Gaga spotted with Fiance Michael Polansky for dinner in Malibu

Lady Gaga. Pic/AFP

Lady Gaga and her fiance, Michael Polansky, were seen enjoying a casual dinner date in Malibu on Monday, September 16, according to PEOPLE.

The couple stepped out at Soho House, looking stylish.

Gaga, 38, wore her hair in a simple updo and sported a grungy look. She had on a long black T-shirt with the words "You're Listening to Radio," paired with fishnet stockings, black platform boots, dark sunglasses, chunky hoop earrings, and a small black handbag.

Michael Polansky, a tech investor, matched her laid-back style with black slacks, sneakers, a dark-green long-sleeved shirt, black sunglasses, and a baseball cap.

Their night out comes just two weeks after Gaga premiered her new movie, Joker: Folie a Deux, at the Venice Film Festival. Polansky was there by her side for the event.

The pair has been linked since 2020, after being spotted together at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. A few weeks later, they made their relationship public during the Super Bowl weekend in Miami. Gaga confirmed their engagement in July 2024.

The couple kept their engagement private for a few months, telling only close friends and family at first.

"The couple shared the happy news with family and close friends right away, but wanted to keep the engagement private otherwise," a source told PEOPLE in July.

The source also mentioned that Gaga and Polansky are now planning their wedding, much to the excitement of their loved ones.

