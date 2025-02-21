The lie detector test said the results of her response were “inconclusive,” the Grammy winner said, “Oh. Well, that was a surprise”

Lady Gaga. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Will Lady Gaga wear raw beef as couture again? She responds x 00:00

Singer-actor Lady Gaga has finally talked about whether she would wear the meat dress again.

During her lie detector test interview for Vanity Fair, the singer, 38, was questioned about some of her career’s memorable style moments.

When presented with a photograph of the controversial meat dress she wore to the 2010 MTV VMAs, Gaga was asked if she would ever wear raw beef as couture again. “I don’t think so, no,” she replied.

The lie detector test said the results of her response were “inconclusive,” the Grammy winner said, “Oh. Well, that was a surprise.”

The singer also famously asked Cher to hold her purse made of raw meat when she went up to accept an award at the 2010 ceremony.

Gaga was then asked if the moment brought her closer to Cher, prompting Gaga to reply: “I think so. In the moment.”

Gaga’s iconic dress, designed by Franc Fernandez and made with actual raw meat, had caused quite a tizzy on the red carpet.

The Poker Face singer later told Ellen DeGeneres that the dress was not meant to offend vegans and vegetarians, but that it had “many interpretations,” one being that she isn’t a “piece of meat.”

In 2015, it was reported that the dress was still owned by Gaga but that it was part of the Women Who Rock exhibition in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which was travelling around the country at the time.

Jun Francisco, the Director of Collections, explained that the dress had to be preserved like beef jerky and transported in a climate-controlled truck. The meat was apparently “very hard” to the touch, and was displayed alongside Gaga’s matching meat shoes.

