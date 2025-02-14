Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Lady Gaga reveals she wrote Born This Way in just 10 minutes

Lady Gaga reveals she wrote 'Born This Way' in just 10 minutes

Updated on: 14 February,2025 06:27 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The singer's rapid composition of 'Born This Way' paid off, as the song went on to achieve immense success, reaching No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming iTunes' fastest-selling single of all time, according to People magazine

Lady Gaga reveals she wrote 'Born This Way' in just 10 minutes

Lady Gaga confirmed that she wrote the 2011 song in just 10 minutes during a recent appearance on Hot Ones with Sean Evans. Photo Courtesy: AFP

Listen to this article
Lady Gaga reveals she wrote 'Born This Way' in just 10 minutes
x
00:00

Superstar Lady Gaga recently revealed a surprising fact about her hit song 'Born This Way.'


According to People magazine, the singer confirmed that she wrote the 2011 song in just 10 minutes during a recent appearance on Hot Ones with Sean Evans.


Gaga discussed her creative process during the song's production and revealed, "For 'Born This Way' and a lot of my songs, I hear it pretty quickly, and then I just have to follow it."


She explained that her songwriting process is often intuitive, saying, "To me, when I'm making music, I say that I'm listening, so it's a feeling of receiving..."

The singer's rapid composition of 'Born This Way' paid off, as the song went on to achieve immense success, reaching No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming iTunes' fastest-selling single of all time, according to People magazine.

Lady Gaga also shared her approach to crafting a catchy hook, referencing a previous quote, "without a good chorus, who really gives a f---?"

She also emphasized the importance of gauging her audience's response to her music, and said, "Sometimes I know something's done because that image feels whole to me, but you really don't know if something is good until the people tell you and they will tell you."

The singer is set to release her new album, 'Mayhem', on March 7.

Describing the album as a celebration of "chaos and transformation", Gaga said, "Mayhem is about music's power to unite, provoke, and heal."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

lady gaga Lifestyle news Music Arts and culture culture news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK