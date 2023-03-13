Breaking News
Leonardo DiCaprio hangs out with Gigi Hadid again

Updated on: 13 March,2023 06:03 AM IST  |  Washington
The Hollywood duo were recently spotted together in Milan, but a source has insisted that the relationship between the Titanic actor and Hadid is strictly platonic

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid


Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was “hanging out all night” with supermodel Gigi Hadid at a recent Hollywood party. The actor, 48, was first linked to model Hadid, 27, towards the end of last year. Although the pair were said to have called it quits later, a source has claimed that the two were inseparable at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s annual pre-Oscar party, which was held over the last few days.


A source said, “Leo and Gigi were hanging out together all night. There was no PDA, but they never left each other’s side. Leo was flirting with Gigi, and only had eyes for her.”



The Hollywood duo were recently spotted together in Milan, but a source has insisted that the relationship between the Titanic actor and Hadid is strictly platonic.


In February, according to an international publication, an insider claimed that although the two “get along well”, the supermodel’s priorities lay elsewhere. The source reportedly said, “The two get along well and were enjoying time together with friends. Gigi’s priority is her daughter, and her business. That’s what she is focusing on right now.”

Hadid — who has Khai, two, with former One Direction star Zayn Malik — and DiCaprio love spending time together.

However, they’re not involved romantically. At the time, the source had added, “Gigi and Leo spent time together in Milan. But they are just friends and are not dating.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

