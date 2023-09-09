Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly settled down with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti

Listen to this article Leonardo DiCaprio to settle down with Vittoria Ceretti x 00:00

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has found love again and has reportedly settled down with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. The star has reportedly been dating Ceretti, 25, for at least two months, and they were spotted kissing in a nightclub in Ibiza earlier this week, as per reports. DiCaprio, 48, is 23 years older than the model with whom he appears to be smitten. Social media users have often made light of the fact that the actor only dates women under the age of 25, and apparently breaks up with them when they hit the milestone. But sources close to DiCaprio now say that he has found true love. As per reports, one insider claimed that he is “besotted” with Ceretti and that she is being called his “girlfriend”. He has allegedly spent the summer jetting around the world with her.

A friend close to the actor told a website: “Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is, of course, surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time. But he adores her, and she adores him. They have been spending a lot of time together this summer, travelling around on romantic trips. It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways. There have been many women pictured partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The daughter of designer Francesca Lazzari, Ceretti has seemingly rubbed shoulders with many mutual acquaintances of DiCaprio, including his alleged former flame, Gigi Hadid.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever