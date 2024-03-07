Breaking News
Lindsay Lohan reflects on sharing some hard earned wisdom from her tough past with her son
Updated on: 07 March,2024 02:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Lindsay Lohan has shared that she wants to teach her son some hard-earned lessons learnt from her tough past

Pic courtesy/ IMDb

Lindsay Lohan reflects on sharing some hard-earned wisdom from her tough past with her son
Actress Lindsay Lohan has shared that she wants to teach her son some hard-earned lessons learnt from her tough past. “I’m really grateful because I’ve gained so much wisdom from the things that I’ve gone through,” the actress said.


Lohan, who struggled in her 20s as she grew up in the spotlight, added: “I can’t wait to share that with the people I love … everyday,” she said while pointing at her little brother, Dakota, 27, adding, “and my son when he gets older.” For several years, the actress became known for her personal problems rather than her professional roles.


She was arrested in 2007 two times for DUI and spent time in rehab as paparazzi buzzed around her every move and relentlessly followed her everywhere. She was also arrested in 2011 for theft of a necklace, reports pagesix.com.


Despite her personal hardships, Lohan came out the other side stronger than ever. She married Dubai-based businessman Bader Shammas in 2022 after three years of dating.

