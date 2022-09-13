Lizzo becomes emotional during her first Emmys' acceptance speech

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 September,2022 07:20 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
The Amazon reality series, which follows the pop mega-star as she searches for a new squad of backup dancers to join her world tour, beat The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef and The Voice as well as RuPaul's Drag Race at the award show

US singer-songwriter Lizzo poses with the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Pic/AFP


Rapper Lizzo is on cloud nine as she bagged her first Emmy award on Tuesday. 'Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls', the Amazon Prime Video hosted by the singer, won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Program, Deadline reported. The Amazon reality series, which follows the pop mega-star as she searches for a new squad of backup dancers to join her world tour, beat The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef and The Voice as well as RuPaul's Drag Race at the award show.


After receiving the trophy, Lizzo gave a stirring speech on stage. "The trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared are not that unique that just don't get the platform. Let's tell more stories," she said.


"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and little Lizzo something, I'd be like, you're going to see that person, but bitch it's going to have to be you. This is for my big girls," she added.

The series also won a couple of Emmys at last week's Creative Arts ceremony including Directing for a Reality Program and Picture Editing after scoring six nominations.

