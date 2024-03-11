In new videos that have surfaced from Madonna's 'Celebration Tour,' the pop icon is seen accidentally skewering a wheelchair-bound fan

Madonna questions a disabled fan

Listen to this article Madonna mistakenly calls out wheelchair-bound fan for 'sitting down' at her concert, gets bashed online - watch video x 00:00

Madonna was captured on video addressing a fan during her recent show in Los Angeles. Initially, she called out the person for not standing in the crowd, only to realize they were seated in a wheelchair.

Madonna calls out wheelchair-bound fan

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred during her Celebration Tour performance at the Kia Forum. Madonna, approaching the edge of the stage, questioned why the person was sitting. In the video captured, Madonna was heard saying, "What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?”

Upon recognizing the wheelchair, she quickly acknowledged her error, saying, "Oh, OK. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I’m glad you are here."

Madonna calls out wheelchair-bound fan, take a look:

NEW: 65-year-old Madonna tries shaming a fan for sitting down during one of her concerts only to find out that the fan is in a wheelchair.



"What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you doing sitting down?" she said while pointing at the fan.



"Oh, OK. Politically… pic.twitter.com/uYcLImEcpv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 10, 2024

Madonna suffered a fall recently

Videos of pop icon Madonna falling on the stage during her performance in Seattle on Sunday are doing the rounds on social media. The incident happened at the Climate Pledge Arena during Madonna's 'Celebration' tour, as per a report. However, what impressed fans the most was the way she handled the situation and continued to mesmerize the audience with her vice.

In the videos shared online, Madonna can be seen performing her 1987 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 'Open You Heart' during her second night of the celebration Tour in the Emerald City. She is seen sitting on a chair and singing to a camera when a male dancer in stiletto heels began to tilt her seat back and pulled her along the stage while running. However, he slips and falls taking the pop icon along with him.

Despite the fall, Madonna does not stop singing and keeps her smile intact. She was also heard laughing off the fall.

The pop icon first announced her Celebration Tour in January 2023. The global trek celebrates her four decades of music, and was initially set to kick off in July that year. The tour was however postponed after the singer was hospitalized for "serious bacterial infection" over the summer.

The Material Girl addressed her health scare during her Oct. 21 show in Belgium. “Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it,” she told fans at the concert. “It’s a f–king miracle that I’m here right now. My mother, god bless her, she must be watching over me. She said, ‘Girl, it’s not your time to go.'”