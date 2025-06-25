Marvel Television's show Marvel Ironheart was released today, and it has left fans stunned. Fans are calling it 'one of the best Marvel shows' as the six-episode-long series leaves them wanting more

Marvel Ironheart review

Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest television show, 'Marvel Ironheart', was released today, and it has left fans in utter surprise. The fans are impressed by the show and are wondering why the makers did not market it enough. The show released on June 24th, 2025, and the early reviews of the show indicate that it has a long way to go after being dubbed as 'one of the best Marvel shows.'

Marvel Ironheart X reviews

Those who watched the six-episode-long show rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views and surprise others. One such X user wrote, "I watched all six episodes of #Ironheart and it deserves your attention. It's better than most recent Marvel Studios theatrical releases and is one of the rare good MCU TV shows. Dominique Thorne is a star, peak production values, no idea what it's leading to, but I'd like more.🧵"

Another user noted, "We need to show up for Ironheart just like we did for Sinners; stream it on Disney+, post about the show on social media, leave positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Show Marvel Studios that black heroes are more than comedic relief or side characters; they deserve the spotlight." A third user wrote, "Oh, I can talk about #Ironheart now? I’ve seen all 6 episodes. I’m a bit surprised Marvel didn’t market this more. It starts pretty strong and gets better and better as the series progresses."

Episode 1 was above average, 2nd episode was okay-ish and 3rd episode was Fire🔥 The original score and song choices were Badass💥 Loved siblings fights, want more fights from them ❤️‍🔥 #DominiqueThorne was good! #Ironheart #Marvel #MarvelStudios #TheFantasticFourFirstSteps pic.twitter.com/7w1llzgctF — mahadevan (@mahadev67008154) June 25, 2025

Another impressed fan wrote, "‘IRONHEART’ is a welcome addition to the MCU. The series has its own unique style, and the way it introduces the more magical side of Marvel is intriguing. It leaves you wanting more. It sure is the best Marvel series since ‘AGATHA ALL ALONG.’" Showering praises on the show, a user went on to say, "After seeing the first 3 episodes, I am VERY pleased to report #Ironheart is already one of Marvel Television’s BEST shows to date!! The energy is ELECTRIC, the action is SO much fun, and Dominique Thorne is a STAR. I can’t wait to see the rest!! 🛠️💟"

Sharing the sentiment of wanting more, a user shared, "I know most Marvel shows only have 6 episodes but that’s not enough for #Ironheart 😭😭😭 I’m hooked and there only 3 episodes/one week left" Meanwhile, a user went on to share, "#Ironheart is one of the most well-crafted, best-written, absolutely GENIUS pieces of work #MarvelStudios had put out TO DATE!! This new entry in the MCU cements Riri Williams as a real, UNDENIABLE force to be reckoned with, and Dominique Thorne KILLED IT!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

Another impressed fan wrote, "The first 3 episodes of Marvel's Ironheart are good.. the last 3 episodes are GREAT! It's a lot more emotional than I expected & I found myself crying quite often. Dominique Thorne is a freaking star. Her chemistry with Lyric Ross - phenomenal! Episode 6 had me like 😱 #Ironheart"