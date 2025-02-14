JioHotstar goes live today with all content available for free, but with ads; existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar users automatically migrated to the new app’s premium plan

(From left) Offerings like the IPL and Taaza Khabar will be streamed for free on the app

On Wednesday, the social media accounts of JioStar teased the arrival of “a new era”. It turns out JioHotstar, the new OTT platform and one of the products of the months-long merger between Reliance Industry Limited’s Viacom and Disney Star India, is set to go live today. The streamer will house the library of both Reliance’s JioCinema and Disney Star India’s Disney+ Hotstar. Said to be designed with the idea of reaching the last-mile consumer, it will provide all its content free of cost and without subscription, but with ads. Subscription packs for ad-free content start at Rs 149.

Obviously, the big question is: What happens to users who have active subscriptions with JioCinema, or Disney+ Hotstar, or both? A source tells us that existing subscribers of either platform will be automatically migrated to JioHotstar’s most premium subscription plan of Rs 499 per month. The source breaks it down further, saying, “It’s only after your existing Hotstar or JioCinema subscription expires that you’ll need to choose from JioHotstar’s different packs. For those who currently have accounts on both platforms, the one with the longer validity period will be considered.”

The launch marks Reliance’s aggressive push into the streaming sector. The streamer will house all web series, OTT films, general entertainment shows, regional offerings, sports and movies available under the Disney Star India bouquet, as well as JioCinema’s wide roster that includes HBO, Peacock, and Paramount’s international offerings. It is also counting on its new vertical Sparks, which will offer original mini-series, to give it the first big push. “With compelling narratives and highly engaging formats, we introduce Sparks, a space for creator-led content, where the creators are influencers, producers, or talent,” said the spokesperson.

It will continue to have another ace up its sleeve with the Indian Premier League (IPL), the streaming rights of which rest with JioCinema from 2023. Sanjog Gupta, CEO—Sports, JioStar, said, “Whether it’s the high-octane IPL, the drama of the Champions Trophy, or a Premier League showdown, we’re committed to delivering an immersive experience.”

From one app to another

. Logging on to the Disney+ Hotstar app will take a user to the JioHotstar homepage. The JioCinema app will remain live. But when a user chooses an offering from its roster, they will be redirected to JioHotstar.

. Users with existing Hotstar or JioCinema subscription will have access to JioHotstar’s entire library, which will be valid till their current plan’s expiry.