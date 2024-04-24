Breaking News
Megan Thee Stallion's cameraman claims he was forced to watch her have sex with another woman

Updated on: 24 April,2024 10:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Videographer Emilio Garcia filed a complaint in Los Angeles alleging that in June 2022, he was forced to watch Megan have sex with another woman during a stop while touring in Ibiza.

Megan Thee Stallion's cameraman claims he was forced to watch her have sex with another woman

Megan Thee Stallion Pic/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion has found herself courting controversy after her cameraman filed suit alleging that the rapper created a hostile work environment, fat-shamed him, and forced him to watch her get intimate with another woman. 


Videographer Emilio Garcia filed a complaint in Los Angeles alleging that in June 2022, he was forced to watch Megan have sex with another woman during a stop while touring in Ibiza, Spain. He couldn’t escape because it happened in a moving vehicle. 


He said that he was traumatised by what he witnessed. “I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me,” he told NBC News. 


After the incident, Megan told Garcia to not discuss what he saw and her team altered his monthly pay as well. 

Garcia, who worked for Megan from 2018 to 2023 further stated that his former boss fat-shamed him on the same trip. “To hear someone who advocates about loving your body tell me these things, I felt degraded,” he shared. 

Meanwhile, Megan has denied the allegations. Her lawyer Alex Spiro told Page Six, “This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court.”

In 2023, Megan conducted an Instagram live session where she revealed not being a “freak” anymore and that she is now taking her time when it comes to inviting someone in her bedroom. “I’m stingy with the cootie cat,” she said. “I’m not a freak anymore. I’m done. I’m done with the streets. So toxic in the streets. I’m tired with the streets.” 

On the work front, Megan Thee Stallion is going on tour this summer. During an appearance on 'Good Morning America', the rapper confirmed that she’ll be hitting the road soon in support of her forthcoming third album. 

“Oh, we’re having the tour this year. The Hot Girl Summer tour is going to be 2024, summertime,” she said. “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience."

(With inputs from IANS)

Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Music
