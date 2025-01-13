Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | From factory to feet: Tracing the journey of fake sneakers
Mumbai: What is behind Shivaji Park dust nuisance?
The foreigners behind Torres scam
Mumbai: Cops bust fake currency racket; four arrested
Mumbai: Dust suction vans to be introduced across wards
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Meghan Markle postpones release of her Netflix show due to Los Angeles wildfire

Meghan Markle postpones release of her Netflix show due to Los Angeles wildfire

Updated on: 13 January,2025 11:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The city of Los Angeles is witnessing one of its worst wildfires destroying properties and claiming lives. Amid this, Meghan Markle has decided to postpone the release of her upcoming Netflix show

Meghan Markle postpones release of her Netflix show due to Los Angeles wildfire

Meghan Markle

Listen to this article
Meghan Markle postpones release of her Netflix show due to Los Angeles wildfire
x
00:00

In the wake of deadly California wildfires, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has postponed the release of her Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan'. The series was set to premiere on Netflix on January 15. Now it will be released on March 4, as per Deadline.


Meghan Markle postpones release of her Netflix show


In a statement released by the streamer, Markle said, "I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."


The show, billed as a lifestyle program incorporating elements of cooking, gardening and shopping series, is a "heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California," the move was "due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires."

Meghan and Prince Harry meet victims of fire

On Friday, Meghan and Prince Harry were spotted at the Pasadena Convention Center, where they were meeting with those displaced by the dual raging fires in Los Angeles.

As described by Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, the two met with and thanked first responders, anonymously helped distribute meals under chef Jose Andres' nonprofit World Central Kitchen (with whom they've partnered previously) and offered general assistance and comfort to those in need.

Throughout the years, both Markle and Prince Harry have made a well-documented, concerted effort to volunteer through their philanthropic arm Archewell Foundation, traveling globally to provide relief and resources.

Celebs extend helping hand

On Thursday, Angelina Jolie and her son was photographed shopping for supplies, such as food and water, to assist those affected by the devastating fires, as per Page Six. In an interview, Jolie shared that she was personally housing people at her Los Feliz home.

"Right now, I'm taking care of people close to me and having them at my house," the 'Maria' actor said, as per Page Six. She expressed deep concern for the ongoing crisis and revealed that she plans to donate to fire relief efforts in the coming weeks.

Jamie Lee Curtis, alongside her husband Christopher Guest, also made headlines by donating USD 1 million to the victims of the fires. Kylie Jenner, Mark Zuckerberg, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle also contributed to local relief organisations, as per Page Six. On the other hand, Jennifer Garner volunteered her time with World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organisation that provides meals to those impacted by disasters, as per Page Six.

While many celebrities are helping others, some are on the receiving end of tragedy.

(with inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

meghan markle Entertainment News hollywood news Hollywood Hollywood News Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK