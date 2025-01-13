The city of Los Angeles is witnessing one of its worst wildfires destroying properties and claiming lives. Amid this, Meghan Markle has decided to postpone the release of her upcoming Netflix show

Meghan Markle

In the wake of deadly California wildfires, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has postponed the release of her Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan'. The series was set to premiere on Netflix on January 15. Now it will be released on March 4, as per Deadline.

Meghan Markle postpones release of her Netflix show

In a statement released by the streamer, Markle said, "I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."

The show, billed as a lifestyle program incorporating elements of cooking, gardening and shopping series, is a "heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California," the move was "due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires."

Meghan and Prince Harry meet victims of fire

On Friday, Meghan and Prince Harry were spotted at the Pasadena Convention Center, where they were meeting with those displaced by the dual raging fires in Los Angeles.

As described by Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, the two met with and thanked first responders, anonymously helped distribute meals under chef Jose Andres' nonprofit World Central Kitchen (with whom they've partnered previously) and offered general assistance and comfort to those in need.

Throughout the years, both Markle and Prince Harry have made a well-documented, concerted effort to volunteer through their philanthropic arm Archewell Foundation, traveling globally to provide relief and resources.

Celebs extend helping hand

On Thursday, Angelina Jolie and her son was photographed shopping for supplies, such as food and water, to assist those affected by the devastating fires, as per Page Six. In an interview, Jolie shared that she was personally housing people at her Los Feliz home.

"Right now, I'm taking care of people close to me and having them at my house," the 'Maria' actor said, as per Page Six. She expressed deep concern for the ongoing crisis and revealed that she plans to donate to fire relief efforts in the coming weeks.

Jamie Lee Curtis, alongside her husband Christopher Guest, also made headlines by donating USD 1 million to the victims of the fires. Kylie Jenner, Mark Zuckerberg, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle also contributed to local relief organisations, as per Page Six. On the other hand, Jennifer Garner volunteered her time with World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organisation that provides meals to those impacted by disasters, as per Page Six.

While many celebrities are helping others, some are on the receiving end of tragedy.

