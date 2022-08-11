Miller back on Flash set amid controversies

In March, the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore star was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct following an alleged physical altercation with patrons after hurling obscenities at clients at a karaoke bar

Ezra Miller

Actor Ezra Miller is still very much part of The Flash movie despite the mounting legal controversies.

According to reports, Miller, 29, returned to the set for additional filming earlier this year. In March, the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore star was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct following an alleged physical altercation with patrons after hurling obscenities at clients at a karaoke bar.

In April, he was taken into custody for second-degree assault for allegedly throwing a chair, which hit a 26-year-old woman and left a half-inch cut on her forehead, after being told to leave during a private get-together. Most recently, Miller was accused of stealing alcohol from a private property in May and is due to be arraigned on September 26.

