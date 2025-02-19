Mindy Kaling received her star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her friend and The Office co-star BJ Novak was by her side and dedicated a speech for herself as well

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak

Actress and writer Mindy Kaling has become the latest celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dressed in a back gown, Mindy could not stop expressing her excitement as she unveiled her star on the famous street in Los Angeles. She was accompanied by her close friend and long-time creative collaborator BJ Novak as she received the honour.

BJ Novak speaks about Mindy Kaling

BJ Novak and Mindy Kaling's friendship goes decades back. The two were writers and actors on the popular American sit-com 'The Office'. Their characters were in a toxic relationship on the show. Off screen, they are the best of friends and the biggest cheerleaders for each other. Therefore it was no surprise that BJ Novak dedicated a heartfelt speech for Mindy at the star unveiling ceremony.

"Mindy respects and understands [fame] in a very intuitive way because in addition to being a brilliant and wildly successful showrunner, an incredible mother of three, a deep and caring daughter and friend and mentor to so many," he said.

He went on to share, "You'd be on the walk of talent if they had one. You'd be on the walk of friendship. You'd be on the walk of compassionate parenthood, but let's face it all of these would be terrible field trips, so here you are instead, very deservedly, a person who means so much to so many on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

BJ Novak joins Mindy Kaling at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Mindy Kaling's upcoming project

Mindy Kaling's next project is a comedy series titled 'Not Safe for Work'. Hulu has placed a series order for Not Safe for Work, a comedy about young professionals in New York. The show went into development at the Disney-owned streamer in April 2024 (it was called Murray Hill at the time) with a script-to-series commitment, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Created by Kaling, Not Safe for Work will follow "five work-obsessed twenty-somethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan's most glamorous neighbourhood, Murray Hill," per the show's logline.

Casting hasn't been announced yet.