Motherhood gains
Motherhood gains

Updated on: 13 April,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Kirsten Dunst thinks that being a mother has made her a better actor

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst thinks that being a mother has made her a better actor. The Woodshock star, 41, who has sons Ennis, five, and James, two, with husband Jesse Piemons, and has been in Hollywood for over three decades, noticed on the set of her latest film, Civil War, that her craft has improved since having kids.


“My [second] child turned one on this film, so I felt like I was really in it still. They make me better at what I do, for sure. I think once you become a mom, you’re just more fearless in life,” Dunst said during a US television show. 


When asked if her world perspective changed after working on her latest drama, in which she plays a renowned war photojournalist, the actor admitted, “I’ve thought about that, way before this movie… It’s just naturally the anxieties of the time we’re living in!” 


Dunst recently revealed persuading her husband to play the role of an unnamed soldier in a crucial scene in the Alex Garland-directed futuristic film. “It is not a role that he wanted to play. I kind of asked him to play it for us because he is such a brilliant actor,” she is quoted as saying.

kirsten dunst
