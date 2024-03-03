Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > My everything Gwyneth showers love on hubby Brad Falchuk on his 53rd bday
<< Back to Elections 2024

'My everything': Gwyneth showers love on hubby Brad Falchuk on his 53rd b'day

Updated on: 03 March,2024 06:56 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow wishes her husband Brad Falchuk on his 53rd birthday

'My everything': Gwyneth showers love on hubby Brad Falchuk on his 53rd b'day

Gwyneth Paltrow. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'My everything': Gwyneth showers love on hubby Brad Falchuk on his 53rd b'day
x
00:00

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow had a heart-warming wish for her husband Brad Falchuk on his 53rd birthday. The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a post which shows the couple snuggled up together on a beach, reports ‘People’ magazine.


"Happy birthday @bradfalchuk", Paltrow, 51, wrote in the caption. "You are my everything". The actress also took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a picture of the breakfast that was prepared for Brad Falchuk. "Birthday #boyfriendbreakfast", she wrote on that photo.


The picture showed fried eggs placed over hash browns. Paltrow and Falchuk, the co-creator of the hit TV series ‘Glee’, first met in 2010 when the Oscar winner made a guest appearance as substitute teacher Holly Holliday.


Back then both were married to their former respective partners. Paltrow was married to her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and Falchuk was married to producer Suzanne Bukinik.

As per ‘People’, after splitting from their respective spouses, the couple quietly began dating in August 2014. They went public with their romance in April 2015 at pal Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday party.

Brad and Paltrow secretly got engaged in 2017 before marrying in 2018. Paltrow said that she considered their nuptials her first wedding.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gwyneth paltrow hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News dakota johnson
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK