Gwyneth Paltrow. Pic/AFP

'My everything': Gwyneth showers love on hubby Brad Falchuk on his 53rd b'day

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow had a heart-warming wish for her husband Brad Falchuk on his 53rd birthday. The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a post which shows the couple snuggled up together on a beach, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"Happy birthday @bradfalchuk", Paltrow, 51, wrote in the caption. "You are my everything". The actress also took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a picture of the breakfast that was prepared for Brad Falchuk. "Birthday #boyfriendbreakfast", she wrote on that photo.

The picture showed fried eggs placed over hash browns. Paltrow and Falchuk, the co-creator of the hit TV series ‘Glee’, first met in 2010 when the Oscar winner made a guest appearance as substitute teacher Holly Holliday.

Back then both were married to their former respective partners. Paltrow was married to her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and Falchuk was married to producer Suzanne Bukinik.

As per ‘People’, after splitting from their respective spouses, the couple quietly began dating in August 2014. They went public with their romance in April 2015 at pal Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday party.

Brad and Paltrow secretly got engaged in 2017 before marrying in 2018. Paltrow said that she considered their nuptials her first wedding.

