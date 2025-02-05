Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Neil Gaiman wife Amanda Palmer sued in rape case

Neil Gaiman, wife Amanda Palmer sued in rape case

Updated on: 05 February,2025 07:22 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Pavlovich also sued Gaiman’s wife, Amanda Palmer, alleging that she knew of his history of sexual misconduct when she hired Pavlovich to work for them

(From left) Amanda Palmer and Neil Gaiman. Pic/AFP

Author Neil Gaiman has been named as an accused in a lawsuit of repeatedly raping his former babysitter, Scarlett Pavlovich, repeating allegations that were first raised in a Tortoise Media podcast last year.


Pavlovich also sued Gaiman’s wife, Amanda Palmer, alleging that she knew of his history of sexual misconduct when she hired Pavlovich to work for them.


The suit accuses both Gaiman and Palmer of human trafficking. Gaiman and Palmer are alleged to have taken advantage of Pavlovich, knowing she was destitute and had suffered with mental health issues. At the time she went to work for them as a live-in nanny, the couple lived in separate houses on Waiheke Island, near Auckland, New Zealand.


Over the next few months, Pavlovich alleges that Gaiman repeatedly and violently raped her. He also choked her and hit her with a belt, called her his “slave”, and demanded that she call him “master”, the lawsuit alleges. “Gaiman engaged in many non-consensual sex acts with Scarlett”, the suit states. “Those acts were abusive and demeaning. Scarlett endured those acts because she would lose her job, housing, and promised future career support if she did not”.

As per reports, the suit accuses Gaiman of cultivating a reputation as a feminist, which caused her to think initially that he could be trusted. By the end, Pavlovich states that she was suicidal, and had to be hospitalised at a psychiatric center.

Gaiman, a writer-producer and author of comic books and novels, has been dropped from a series of projects since the allegations first came to light last summer. The Sandman, his Netflix series, is due to conclude with its second season this year. In a post on his website titled Breaking the Silence, Gaiman denied the allegations.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

