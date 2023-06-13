Nick Jonas drops adorable picture with Malti Marie ahead of Father's Day

Nick Jonas shared the most adorable picture with his daughter Malti Marie on Instagram. Netizens could not showering love on the father-daughter duo

Nick Jonas with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Pic/Instagram

Days before Father's Day, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Monday, Nick took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him holding his little one on his arms. While he can be seen looking at the little one, Malti Mari is seen looking at the camera.

Dressed in a blue frock, Malti Marie looked adorable in the picture. Sharing the picture, Nick Jonas dropped a red heart emoji. Nick's comment section was filled with comments admiring the father-daughter duo.

A couple of weeks back, Priyanka Chopra had shared a picture of her, Nick and Malti Marie having a picnic in the park. "Sundays are for picnic," wrote Priyanka who could be seen in a denim jacket while Nick could be seen taking care of the food. Little Malti Marie is seen sitting between her parents dressed in a frock and a lovely hat.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Nick Jonas complimented his wife and called her an "amazing mother and absolute boss".

Speaking with PEOPLE, Nick said, “My dad did an incredible job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father's Day, and I'm going to try to adopt that from him.”

Nick also added, "We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true. And I'm so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who's just an absolute boss and amazing mother. It's more about her that day than me."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in Rajasthan. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for 'Head of States' in London. Helmed by Ilya Naishuller, the film will also star John Cena and Idris Elba. Back home, she will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zara, helmed by Farhan Akhtar. The film is expected to go on floors later this year. The actor was recently seen in 'Love Again' and the Prime Video spy thriller 'Citadel'.