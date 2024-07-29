Earlier this year, the Jonas Brothers performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in Mumbai, where Nick was introduced as ‘Jiju’ by his brothers Joe and Kevin

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

American singer Nick Jonas, who is on a promotional spree for his film 'The Good Half', recently appeared as a guest on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’. Nick was asked why he gets referred to as ‘Jiju’ in India, to which he had an adorable explanation.

The video that has hit the viral note, shows Nick saying, “As you know I am married to Priyanka. When we got married this hashtag started. I was ‘National Jiju.’ Jiju means elder sister’s husband, so effectively I’m the older brother to India.”

Fallon then proceeds to play a clip from the Jonas Brothers concert in Mumbai where he was introduced as ‘Jiju’ by his brothers Joe and Kevin. Nick replies, “They went nuts,” referring to the crowd chanting ‘Jiju’ as he arrived on stage.

Earlier this year, the Jonas Brothers performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in Mumbai. Priyanka and Nick got engaged in 2018 during the former's birthday celebrations in London. They made their relationship official in a 'roka' ceremony, where the couple donned traditional attires. The two got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Nick's movie 'The Good Half,' a comedy-drama film starring directed by Robert Schwartzman, boasts a cast including Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue.

Nick was in India earlier this month to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding. He was a part of the baraat which saw Priyanka enthralling guests by dancing joyously to popular Bollywood tracks like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,' 'Chikni Chameli,' and more. She also shared a lively moment with her co-star Ranveer Singh from 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and 'Bajirao Mastani'.

Priyanka will next be seen in 'The Bluff', and with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.