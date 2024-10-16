Breaking News
Nick Jonas flees stage after a laser gets aimed at his head at Prague concert fans call out lax security

Updated on: 16 October,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Nick Jonas is seen looking towards the crowd before suddenly running off. He signaled to his security guard, who was close by, and they both quickly left the stage

Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas, known as the Jonas Brothers, performed in Prague on Tuesday during their world tour. A video has now surfaced on social media showing Nick running off the stage.


Nick Jonas runs off stage after laser scare in Prague


In the video posted by Instagram user Jonas Daily News, Nick Jonas is seen looking towards the crowd before suddenly running off. He signaled to his security guard, who was close by, and they both quickly left the stage. In a separate clip, a red laser light can be seen aimed at Nick's head. Meanwhile, Kevin and Joe Jonas stayed on stage as Nick made his exit.


Nick Jonas revisits Priyanka's Miss World venue

Just recently, Priyanka Chopra reminisced about the time she was crowned Miss World 24 years ago with an incredible throwback story. Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas celebrated his birthday by performing at the O2 Arena in London. Interestingly, it's the same venue where the 'Citadel' star won the pageant in the year 2000. 

Priyanka shared images featuring herself, Malti Marie, and Nick with a note that read, “I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then. I’ll never forget my little 18-year-old, excited, nervous, and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be. A memory I will never forget from November 30th, 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves.”

She added, “Hence if you google the pictures, after I win, I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up. Clearly, I survived and it was all well at the end. To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family, and friends is such a full circle. Life has been good. Gratitude.”

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

