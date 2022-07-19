Nick Jonas poses with banner reading 'Jewel of July' at Priyanka Chopra's birthday party

Priyanka celebrated her 40th birthday with her husband Nick Jonas and close friends on a beach

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas. Pic/AFP

As Priyanka Chopra turned a year older, wishes poured over from across the globe. However, the most special one came from her husband Nick Jonas. Nick posted a bunch of pictures for Priyanka on her special day and attached a sweet note with it. He wrote, "Happiest birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra".

Also Read: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoy 'magic hour' in Lake Tahoe

In the first photo, the couple is seen locking lips in a picturesque location. The second picture shows Priyanka all smiles as she holds her birthday placard that reads "Happy Birthday Priyanka 80s Baby". The third has Nick holding a poster-like customised piece of clothing that reads "Priyanka! The Jewel of July Est 1982". And lastly, it's a picture of them both enjoying some time together as they gaze at fireworks in the sky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Earlier many Bollywood celebrities including the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Malaika Arora extended birthday wishes to Priyanka through Instagram. Priyanka hasn't shared any updates or photos from her birthday celebrations yet. It's her first birthday since she embraced parenthood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra unveils the first glimpse of their daughter 'MM', brings her home after 100 days

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years.'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever