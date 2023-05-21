Nick Jonas was recently addressed as 'Nickwa' and 'Jiju' by the paparazzi during his appearance at the NMACC opening in Mumbai along with wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Nick Jonas reacts to being called 'Nickwa', 'Jiju' by paparazzi at NMACC opening x 00:00

Nick Jonas got the tag of National Jiju when back in 2018 Pryanka Hopra annouced her engagement to the American singer. The couple got married in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan in the same year. Recently, the couple visited Mumbai along with their daughter Malti Maire. It was their daughter's first trip to India.

In April, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were in Mumbai to attend the grand opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC). Several other Hollywood stars including Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Gigi Hadid were in attendance. While the event was a star-studded one, it was the paparazzi who stole the limelight with their hilarious antics to get the attention of the celebs posing on the red carpet. Some paparazzi mispronounced the names of Hollywood stars and some used nicknames for the stars, especially Nick. Nick was addressed as 'Jiju' and 'Nickwa' by the paps. In a recent interview, Jonas reacted to the same. Talking to BBC, he was asked if he often gets addressed as 'Jiju'. "A lot of people do. We were just in the cultural center, the Ambani's opening and all the photographers at the red carpet were calling me Jiju"

When asked if he heard the paps address him as 'Nickwa', Nick Jonas said, "Yes, I did hear that. It was very good to be back and I love India. And it's been a couple of year because of COVID since I was there, so it was a fun trip."

"But yes, great to hear all the many nicknames I have now," he added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about working with Nick Jonas. "You never know if it will be Hindi or not, but Nick and I are working with each other, I don’t know if it’s a film or not. So far we are producing shows together, we are creating stuff together and I am pretty sure the progression of that will end up being in working with each other. I don’t know if it will be in a romantic capacity or what we will play. But I am pretty sure, we will work together”.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas relishes quality family time with Nick Jonas, shares an adorable picture