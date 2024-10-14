It is to be noted that the Paris Fashion Week marked Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman’s first public appearance after her mother Janelle Ann Kidman’s death last month

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman was one of the VIP attendees at the Balenciaga show during the 2024 Paris Fashion Week. Also present was actress Salma Hayek, whose husband François-Henri Pinault runs the luxury goods empire that the brand. Now, a video of their seemingly cold interaction at the prestigious fashion event has surfaced on social media.

oh that “don’t touch me” from Nicole to Salma at a brand show owned by her husband, that Balenciaga contract is in danger I fear 🫣 pic.twitter.com/zqUa6oHfdA — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) October 13, 2024

Viral video shows Nicole Kidman ‘pushing’ Salma Hayek

The viral video shows Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, and singer Katy Perry posing for a photographer at the Balenciaga fashion show. As the person holding the camera asks for one more picture, Hayek directs Kidman to face the lensman since she appears to not be in the frame and her back facing the shot. This is when Kidman grabs Hayek’s hand and pushes it away. She quickly kisses Perry on the cheek, says something to Hayek, and walks away.

One user wrote on X, "I am team #Salmahayek. I’ve met Nicole before and she is a snob. A typical entitled Hollywood snob! Most likely she is drunk or high here..we will never know."

"Oh that “don’t touch me” from Nicole to Salma at a brand show owned by her husband, that Balenciaga contract is in danger I fear," added another.

Nicole Kidman mourns her mother’s demise

It is to be noted that the Paris Fashion Week marked Nicole Kidman’s first public appearance after her mother Janelle Ann Kidman’s death last month.

Janelle's death was revealed when the actress won an award for her role in ‘Babygirl’ at the Venice Film Festival. Director Halina Reijn accepted the award on Kidman's behalf and shared a statement from her.

"I'm in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken," wrote Kidman.

About Nicole Kidman’s ‘Babygirl’

'Babygirl' centers on Kidman, who plays a high-powered CEO who puts her family and work on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern. Nicole said the film is "obviously, yes, about sex," but it's also about "desire, it's about your inner thoughts, it's about secrets, it's about marriage, it's about truth, power, consent... This is one woman's story, and I hope a very liberating story. It's told by a woman through her gaze... and that's to me what made it so unique was that suddenly I was going to be in the hands of a woman with this material and it was very deep to share those things and very freeing."