Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > No bad feelings Amber Heard says she still has love for Johnny Depp

'No bad feelings': Amber Heard says she still has 'love' for Johnny Depp

Updated on: 16 June,2022 10:12 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI

According to Deadline, in an excerpt from her interview with a news outlet, Heard said that she still loves Depp

'No bad feelings': Amber Heard says she still has 'love' for Johnny Depp

Amber Heard with Johnny Depp. Pic/AFP


Hollywood actor Amber heard has stated that she has "no bad feelings or ill will" toward her ex-husband Johnny Depp and that she still loves him, following the verdict of their highly publicised defamation case.

According to Deadline, in an excerpt from her interview with a news outlet, Heard said that she still loves Depp.




"I love him. I love him with all my heart. And I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn't. I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really easy to understand. If you have just ever loved anyone, it should be easy," continued the actor, who met Depp on the set of their 2011 film 'The Rum Diary' and was married to him from 2015 to 2017.


