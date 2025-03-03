Norwegian alt-pop sensation Aurora says she is absolutely not ready for the Mumbai heat as she gears up to perform for the first time in the country

Norwegian alt-pop sensation Aurora is all set to perform at Lollapalooza India this year. Growing up surrounded by forests and mountains near Bergen in Norway, Aurora Aksnes has turned her individuality, her independence and her strength of spirit into platinum discs, more than a million album sales, 12.4 million monthly listeners and a whopping 10 billion streams.

The multifaceted pop artist is admired by many of her peers - from Troye Sivan and Doja Cat to Katy Perry and Shawn Mendes. By the time she was 12 she had written Runaway, a song that would later receive a full release on her debut album All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend and, later still and thousands of miles away, would inspire another 12-year-old, Billie Eilish, to make her own music.

Her fastest ever streamed single Cure For Me, from the album The Gods We Can Touch, and 2016’s hit Runaway, both gained sensational viral moments on TikTok, bringing Aurora's cinematic and sweeping melodies to a bigger audience than ever before, hitting singles charts all around the world and counting over a hundred billion views on socials.

Ahead of Lollapalooza India produced and promoted by BookMyShow live, on March 8 and 9, Aurora opened up to Mid-day about what she expects from her first-ever trip to India.

Is this your first time in India? Do you have plans to travel to any other part of the country or explore Mumbai city?

Sadly this time I only get to see Mumbai. But I am very curious about Jaipur and Udaipur. I think arriving in India might be the biggest culture shock coming from Norway, and honestly I cannot wait. It’s been a long time since I’ve felt this way. And I am unbelievably excited!!

What are you looking forward to at Lollapalooza India?

Mostly to just be in India, I have never been before but I know I’m going to love it. I feel in my BONES. Also I love that we get to perform outside, with the wind and the sun. I hope we don’t melt away.

Compared to Norway, India is very hot. Are you prepared for the weather?

No! Help!

What can the audience expect from your performance?

A lot of energy. Haha. I love to make sure both I and the people in the crowd feel alive and free during my shows. Concerts are quite a special thing, because people finally get together just to feel. And I guess that is what I do best. Emotion. People can expect emotion.

Can you tell us a bit about the set list that you have prepared for your Indian fans?

A good mix between joy and anger. A bit of death, and mostly life. It will be good. Sacred.

How would you define your music to someone who has never heard you before?

I guess I would describe my music as very earthly. But still it floats a lot. Like a mountain with wings.

Any Indian musicians that you have heard and liked?

I love Ananda Shankar. And I love Khayal. It sounds like a dream to me. There is more for me to learn, and I am incredibly curious and determined to learn much much more.