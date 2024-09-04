Making its way back to Mumbai on March 8th-9th, 2025, Lollapalooza India will once again transform the city into a lively paradise for music lovers

The iconic multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza is set to make a grand return to India for its highly anticipated third edition in 2025. This year, the festival will bring a dynamic triad of music, culture and memorable experiences, continuing its evolution as the premier multi-genre event in the Asian subcontinent. In January 2024, some of the biggest international musical acts, like Jonas Brothers, Sting, Eric Nam, Halsey, OneRepublic and Lauv performed in Mumbai as part of Lollapalooza India's second edition.

Making its way back to Mumbai on March 8th-9th, 2025, Lollapalooza India will once again transform the city into a lively paradise for music lovers, set against the beautiful prelude of spring. The festival marks its third year in a row, and the city welcomes and celebrates its much-anticipated comeback.

Ticket sales for the highly-anticipated Lollapalooza India 2025 will kick off with Early Bird tickets on sale for everyone at 12 PM on September 5th, 2024. In addition to the GA and Lolla Lounge (VIP) tickets, this year, Lollapalooza India is excited to introduce the new Lolla Comfort category, marking a significant enhancement in the concert experience. Lolla Comfort offers a dedicated and private space with refreshments for purchase catering to those seeking additional comfort and convenience without the full cost of premium lounge services. Designed with the fan in mind, Lolla Comfort provides comfortable seating, shade, easy access to food and air-conditioned restroom facilities, ensuring a superior experience for all attendees.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, is spearheading Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

The transcendent third edition of the two-day festival will showcase an impressive lineup of renowned global artists, some sure to fulfil bucket list dreams alongside brilliant indie and popular Indian performers. The festival has become a showcase for live music, featuring an array of global and local artists across genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM and techno. Attendees can expect over 20 hours of foot-tapping music across 4 captivating stages, with high-energy beats, awe-inspiring art installations, trendy merchandise to mark your memories and the unmissable Lolla Food Park set to evoke all your senses.