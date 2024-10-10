The discussion delved into the film's behind-the-scenes moments, the chemistry between the leads, and the question many fans have been eager to explore: the possibility of a 'Speed 3'

Keanu Reeves with Sandra Bullock. Pic/AFP

The Egyptian Theatre buzzed with excitement as iconic stars Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves reunited for a special 30th anniversary screening of the blockbuster film 'Speed' on Tuesday night.

Accompanied by director Jan de Bont, the trio engaged in a lively discussion, sharing anecdotes and insights about the film that propelled them into stardom, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

This memorable event was part of Beyond Fest and marked the first time Bullock, Reeves, and de Bont shared a stage together to celebrate their groundbreaking work on the 1994 film.

The screening drew a full house, with all 516 seats occupied, leaving many fans outside in line hoping for a chance to experience the nostalgia.

The evening was particularly poignant for Bullock, who has maintained a low profile following the success of her film 'The Lost City' in 2022 and the recent passing of her partner, Bryan Randall.

Her appearance at the event was met with heartfelt applause from a dedicated audience that cherished the film's legacy.

During the event, director Jan de Bont praised Bullock and Reeves for their performances. "When I saw the movie here tonight, I've never been so proud of those two actors," he remarked, adding, "The relationship that these two created together is absolutely amazing. It was really, really cool."

The discussion delved into the film's behind-the-scenes moments, the chemistry between the leads, and the question many fans have been eager to explore: the possibility of a 'Speed 3'.

Bullock humorously suggested the concept of a "geriatric version," adding, "I don't know if we're in an industry anymore that's willing to tolerate it and be brave enough to do it."

Reflecting on her own journey, Bullock revealed that she was cast because other actresses had turned down the role, admitting, "I didn't think I'd be getting the job, but the only reason I got this job was because I was fought for."

Reeves shared his initial hesitation about accepting the role, noting how director de Bont's vision convinced him to join the project.

As they reminisced, Bullock credited Reeves for his support during a pivotal scene, saying, "Keanu's job was to keep my integrity intact by keeping things that didn't need to be seen on a 17-foot screen hidden," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Reeves and de Bont also fondly recalled the late Dennis Hopper, who portrayed the film's antagonist.

"He's so charismatic and he's so committed," Reeves remarked, with de Bont adding, "And he's also a little nuts, too."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the event concluded with a heartfelt acknowledgment of the film's enduring impact and the challenges that come with its success.

De Bont reflected on the pressure to follow up a hit, stating, "Once you make successful movies, it's really hard to keep going."

As fans continue to celebrate 'Speed's legacy, the question of a sequel lingers in the air, with Bullock's final words ringing true, "What would that movie be that would make Jan's brain and brilliance happy?"

