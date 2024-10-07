Keanu Reeves found his way into the grass without a collision on the exit of turn nine but was quick to return to the racing lane, signalling that he was uninjured

Hollywood icon and ‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves, who recently made his professional auto racing debut, spun out at the track after his car went off-track during the event. According to a report by The Guardian, the 60-year-old was competing in the Toyota GR Cup at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana, the US.

Keanu Reeves found his way into the grass without a collision on the exit of turn nine but was quick to return to the racing lane, signalling that he was uninjured. The actor qualified 31st out of the 35 cars and ran as high as the 21st position and successfully avoided a first-lap crash in turn 14. He finished 25th in the 45-minute race. Reeves previously emerged winner at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in the celebrity race in 2009.

Keanu Reeves’ work front

Keanu has taken to the producer’s chair and will possibly make an appearance in 'Ballerina', a thrilling addition to the 'John Wick' universe. The film showcases Ana de Armas in her role as Eve Macarro, a young woman recruited to train at an elite assassin academy.

Under the guidance of a fierce instructor played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster and mentor Ian McShane, she embarks on a rigorous journey to master the art of assassination. Set during the events of 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' (2019), the film takes viewers deeper into the shadowy world of the Ruska Roma, a secret society of assassins.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' introduced Keanu Reeves as the latest antagonist in the beloved franchise. Reeves voices Shadow, a character known for his dark and edgy persona, who was first introduced in 2001's 'Sonic Adventure 2' as a rival to Sonic.

Besides that, Keanu Reeves is all set to play the role of a damaged Hollywood star in a dark comedy titled 'Outcome'. Jonah Hill will helm the project which he has co-written with Ezra Woods. 'Outcome' will star Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.

Reeves also has Aziz Ansari's comedy 'Good Fortune'. It also stars Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.

(With inputs from Agencies)