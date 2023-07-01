Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin passes away

Alan Arkin breathed his last at the age of 89. Alan Arkin gained a lot of appreciation for his role in 'Little Miss Sunshine'

Hollywood actor Alan Arkin

Veteran actor Alan Arkin is no more. The news of his demise was confirmed by his sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony Arkin, CNN reported. "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed," the sons said.

Alan Arkin breathed his last at the age of 89. Alan Arkin gained a lot of appreciation for his role in 'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006). He played Edwin Hoover, the grandfather of the dysfunctional family. His role had limited screen time but earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He also won a Tony Award for his Broadway debut performance in the 1963 play 'Enter Laughing' and a Drama Desk award for directing the 1968 play 'Little Murders', which he also directed for the big screen.

Arkin also directed the original Broadway version of Neil Simon's "The Sunshine Boys," which ran for more than 500 performances. Most recently, Arkin was nominated for Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG awards for his comedic turn in the Netflix series 'The Kominsky Method'.

After learning about the unfortunate news, fans and members of Hollywood took to social media and paid their heartfelt tributes. "Our work inspired a generation of actors and reminded us how powerful our art can shift us. Rest well! May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest," Viola Davis wrote on Instagram. Michael Douglas, who co-starred with Alan Arkin in the Netflix dramedy 'The Kominsky Method', honoured Arkin on Instagram, calling him "a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry." "My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed. Sincere condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and his family," wrote Douglas.

Former "Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander, who appeared alongside Arkin in the 1994 comedy 'North', tweeted, "Such a wonderful, original voice for comedy. And on the few occasions I was in his presence, a kind and generous soul. "I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless. May he rest well," he added.

Alan Arkin is survived by his wife Suzanne, sons Matthew, Anthony and Adam, grandchildren Molly, Emmet, Atticus, and Abigail, and great-grandson Elliott.

