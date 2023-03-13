Oscars 2023: 'All That Breathes' loses Best Documentary award to 'Navalny'

'Navalny', directed by Daniel Roher, the film revolves around Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny and events related to his poisoning. On August 20, 2020, Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, falling sick during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, and was hospitalised in serious condition

Producer Teddy Leifer, Indian film director Shaunak Sen and cast from "All That Breathes" attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Pic/AFP

Indian documentary 'All That Breathes', directed by Shaunak Sen, lost out the Best Documentary feature award to 'Navalny'.

Other nominees in the list included 'Navalny', 'All The Beauty And The Bloodshed' and 'A House Made of Splinters'.

'Navalny', directed by Daniel Roher, the film revolves around Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny and events related to his poisoning. On August 20, 2020, Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, falling sick during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, and was hospitalised in serious condition.

Navalny was taken to a hospital in Omsk after an emergency landing there, and put in a coma. Two days later, he was evacuated to the Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany.

While accepting the award, director Daniel Roher made a political statement as he said that as Alexei Navalny languishes in prison, he calls out the unjust invasion of Ukraine by Russia and Vladimir Putin.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

