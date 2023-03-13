Oscars 2023: 'Women Talking' bags Best Adapted Screenplay trophy

The film is based on the 2018 eponymous novel by Miriam Toews, and is inspired by real-life events that occurred at the Manitoba Colony, a remote and isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia

Sarah Polley, winner of the Adapted Screenplay award for "Women Talkinh," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Pic/AFP

The Oscar for the Best Adapted Screenplay was awarded to Sarah Polley for her work in 'Women Talking'.

In 2009, the insular Mennonite colony in eastern Bolivia became international news when nine male members of the sect were accused, and eventually convicted, of systematically drugging and raping at least 130 girls and women from their own community between the ages of 8 and 60.

'Women Talking' won over films like 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Living', 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

