Breaking News
Oscars 2023: 'RRR' creates history; wins Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'
Mumbai was hottest Indian city on Sunday at blazing 39.4 degrees C
Mumbai: Use existing parking lots first, and spare Patwardhan Park, say Bandra residents
Maharashtra: Six killed as car hits divider on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai to get two new parks in Chandivli and Kurla, informs BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Oscars 2023 Women Talking bags Best Adapted Screenplay trophy

Oscars 2023: 'Women Talking' bags Best Adapted Screenplay trophy

Updated on: 13 March,2023 09:15 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

The film is based on the 2018 eponymous novel by Miriam Toews, and is inspired by real-life events that occurred at the Manitoba Colony, a remote and isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia

Oscars 2023: 'Women Talking' bags Best Adapted Screenplay trophy

Sarah Polley, winner of the Adapted Screenplay award for "Women Talkinh," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Pic/AFP


The Oscar for the Best Adapted Screenplay was awarded to Sarah Polley for her work in 'Women Talking'.


The film is based on the 2018 eponymous novel by Miriam Toews, and is inspired by real-life events that occurred at the Manitoba Colony, a remote and isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia.



Also Read: Oscars 2023: Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' wins Best Animated Feature Film


In 2009, the insular Mennonite colony in eastern Bolivia became international news when nine male members of the sect were accused, and eventually convicted, of systematically drugging and raping at least 130 girls and women from their own community between the ages of 8 and 60.

'Women Talking' won over films like 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Living', 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Oscars 2023 hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK