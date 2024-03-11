Chris Evan and Alba Baptista tied the knot in September 2023 at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Alba Baptista, Chris Evans Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Oscars 2024: Chris Evans and Alba Baptista make their red carpet debut at Vanity Fair party x 00:00

Hollywood actor Chris Evans finally made his red carpet debut with his wife Alba Baptista at the Vanity Fair party. It is an annual tradition hosted by Radhika Jones after the Oscars awards ceremony. It is held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. For the bash, Alba wore a black and white strapless gown with a plunging neckline. She pinned up her hair in an updo and accessorised her look with a diamond necklace set. Chris on the other hand looked debonair in a red suit. The two blushed and smiled with grace as they held each other close.

The 'Captain America: The First Avenger' actor tied the knot with the Portuguese actor in September 2023 at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wedding was attended by several of the couple's well-known friends, including Jeremy Renner, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, as well as Evans' Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey.

"I got married. It was really, really great," Chris told fans as he spoke about the double celebration while flaunting his wedding ring at the New York Comic Con, in October last year.

"We kind of had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast, we did one in Portugal - my wife's Portuguese. But they were just… wonderful and beautiful. It's a lot planning a wedding - for those of you who are married you know, it takes a lot out of you."

The ‘Knives Out’ star and Baptista initially stirred relationship rumours in November 2022. Alba, who is from Sudbury, Massachusetts, and Chris dated for quite some time before tying the knot.

In February 2023, the actor made their romance Instagram official for Valentine’s Day, sharing a series of PDA-packed pics to his Instagram Story, where they enjoyed a waterfall hike, picked apples, and skied together.

At the 2024 Oscars, Christopher Nolan's biopic film 'Oppenheimer' stood out with seven wins including Best Director, Best Film, and Best Leading Actor awards. 'Poor Things' had a rich showing with four Oscars. The winners of the 96th annual Academy Awards were unveiled at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

(With inputs from ANI)