Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates south-bound corridor of Coastal Road
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Eva Mendes wants Ryan Gosling to put the kids to bed after his performance at Oscars 2024
<< Back to Elections 2024

Eva Mendes wants Ryan Gosling to put the kids to bed after his performance at Oscars 2024 

Updated on: 11 March,2024 04:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Oscars 2024: Eva Mendes took to her social media handle to celebrate Ryan Gosling's performance on Barbie song 'I am Ken' and also had a message for him

Eva Mendes wants Ryan Gosling to put the kids to bed after his performance at Oscars 2024 

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Listen to this article
Eva Mendes wants Ryan Gosling to put the kids to bed after his performance at Oscars 2024 
x
00:00

Pink power took over the 96th Academy Award stage as actor Ryan Gosling performed 'I'm Just Ken' from the original album of Greta Gerwig's directorial 'Barbie'.The actor who shone as Ken in the biggest film of 2023 dressed up in a glittery pink suit for his performance at the Oscars and has the audience on their feet and groove with him. Ryan's actor-wife Eva Mendes laded his performance and asked him to come back soon. 


Eva took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her wearing the pink suit. Along with the picture, she wrote, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG.
Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)



About Ryan Gosling's performance: 

Before starting the performance, 'Barbie' actor Simu Liu urged the audience to turn on their phone lights and sing along to Gosling's performance. Gosling wore a bright sparkling pink suit and pink gloves and started singing "I'm Just Ken".

He then made his way to the stage, where he was joined by Mark Ronson on guitar and a handful of backup dancers. Slash also appeared on stage after contributing guitar to the song, reports variety.com.

Joining Gosling were his fellow 'Kens' Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Gosling then got off the stage with the microphone in his hand and held it up to his 'Barbie' collaborators Greta Gerwig, Robbie and America Ferrera, who were all singing along with him. He also held the mic next to Emma Stone to sing along, too. The electrifying performance earned him a standing ovation.

Ahead of his performance, the actor joined Emily Blunt on stage and brought the  "Barbenheimer" rivalry to notice while presenting a special tribute to stunt performers, which also included a still from the Indian film 'RRR'. The two co-stars were both nominated for supporting actor Oscars this year.  

The 96th Academy Award is airing on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

eva mendes ryan gosling Oscars 2024 Academy Awards Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK