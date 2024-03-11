Eva Mendes wants Ryan Gosling to put the kids to bed after his performance at Oscars 2024 

Oscars 2024: Eva Mendes took to her social media handle to celebrate Ryan Gosling's performance on Barbie song 'I am Ken' and also had a message for him

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Pink power took over the 96th Academy Award stage as actor Ryan Gosling performed 'I'm Just Ken' from the original album of Greta Gerwig's directorial 'Barbie'.The actor who shone as Ken in the biggest film of 2023 dressed up in a glittery pink suit for his performance at the Oscars and has the audience on their feet and groove with him. Ryan's actor-wife Eva Mendes laded his performance and asked him to come back soon.

Eva took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her wearing the pink suit. Along with the picture, she wrote, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG.

Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

About Ryan Gosling's performance:

Before starting the performance, 'Barbie' actor Simu Liu urged the audience to turn on their phone lights and sing along to Gosling's performance. Gosling wore a bright sparkling pink suit and pink gloves and started singing "I'm Just Ken".

He then made his way to the stage, where he was joined by Mark Ronson on guitar and a handful of backup dancers. Slash also appeared on stage after contributing guitar to the song, reports variety.com.

Joining Gosling were his fellow 'Kens' Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Gosling then got off the stage with the microphone in his hand and held it up to his 'Barbie' collaborators Greta Gerwig, Robbie and America Ferrera, who were all singing along with him. He also held the mic next to Emma Stone to sing along, too. The electrifying performance earned him a standing ovation.

Ryan Gosling and the cast of "Barbie" perform "I'm Just Ken" at the #Oscars. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/00hd0Jw8cy — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

Ahead of his performance, the actor joined Emily Blunt on stage and brought the "Barbenheimer" rivalry to notice while presenting a special tribute to stunt performers, which also included a still from the Indian film 'RRR'. The two co-stars were both nominated for supporting actor Oscars this year.

"I'm just happy we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry behind us." Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt joke on stage at the #Oscars. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/QAXcIeeZ9W — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

The 96th Academy Award is airing on Disney+ Hotstar in India.