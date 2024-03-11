Jimmy Kimmel opened the 96th Annual Academy Awards with a twelve-minute long monologue which inspired a plethora of reviews from all over

Jimmy Kimmel (Pic/AFP)

Listen to this article Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel's nearly twelve minute monologue elicits mixed reviews from Twitterati x 00:00

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 96th Academy Awards for the fourth time, bringing his comedic flair to Hollywood's major awards show. During his nearly 12-minute opening monologue at the Oscars 2024, he threw some playful jabs at celebrities, eliciting laughs from the star-studded audience and sparking mixed reactions on social media.

About Jimmy Kimmel's nearly twelve-minute monologue

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's take a look at some of the most of the most hilarious social media reactions Kimmel's monologue inspired:

- Jimmy Kimmel: What's in your pocket, Robert? Is it your speech or your di-?

- Show the nominees!

- Jimmy Kimmel: IN A MINUTE!!! #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/4DJvQXUNFy — Fer (#ReleaseCoyoteVsAcme) (@FMark2011) March 10, 2024

jimmy kimmel is way too corny in the worst way possible like fr i havent rolled my eyes this hard in so long #Oscars #oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/SSBAKsBhaj — ale (@daylightsab) March 11, 2024

Emma Stone calling Jimmy Kimmel a 'prick' after he insinuated that Poor Things was only about sex....#Oscars #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/OXE2vEHx2e — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) March 10, 2024

Netizens question if Emma Stone called Jimmy 'a prick'

Emma Stone responded to Jimmy Kimmel's joke about her movie 'Poor Things' getting nominated for an Oscar. Right after the 96th Academy Awards showed a video montage of Best Picture nominees for 'Poor Things,' Kimmel cracked a joke during the ceremony. He said the clips they showed were the only scenes suitable for TV, hinting at the movie's explicit R-rated content.

The cameras turned to Emma Stone. It looked like she said something to her husband Dave McCary, who chuckled. People who can read lips quickly came up with theories about what she might have said, with some thinking she joked, "He's a prick."