Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel's nearly twelve minute monologue elicits mixed reviews from Twitterati

Jimmy Kimmel opened the 96th Annual Academy Awards with a twelve-minute long monologue which inspired a plethora of reviews from all over
Jimmy Kimmel (Pic/AFP)
Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 96th Academy Awards for the fourth time, bringing his comedic flair to Hollywood's major awards show. During his nearly 12-minute opening monologue at the Oscars 2024, he threw some playful jabs at celebrities, eliciting laughs from the star-studded audience and sparking mixed reactions on social media.
About Jimmy Kimmel's nearly twelve-minute monologue
ADVERTISEMENT
Let's take a look at some of the most of the most hilarious social media reactions Kimmel's monologue inspired:
- Jimmy Kimmel: What's in your pocket, Robert? Is it your speech or your di-?— Fer (#ReleaseCoyoteVsAcme) (@FMark2011) March 10, 2024
- Show the nominees!
- Jimmy Kimmel: IN A MINUTE!!! #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/4DJvQXUNFy
"Past your jail time," Jimmy Kimmel #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/yMTeFYJcUH— Denise🟧 (@snapdaily05) March 11, 2024
Someone get Jimmy Kimmel off stage 😭 #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/FYiV9uJ6gZ— David (@BoredATheTemple) March 10, 2024
jimmy kimmel roasting trump #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/ADHCcXFAN5— paula - philina 🌙 (@paulaxba) March 11, 2024
So #Trump decided to live-criticise @JimmyKimmel for his #Oscars2024 hosting performance. Big mistake. Yuuuge - because then this happened… pic.twitter.com/1OaHEEuqon— Kiera (@KieraGorden) March 11, 2024
jimmy kimmel is way too corny in the worst way possible like fr i havent rolled my eyes this hard in so long #Oscars #oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/SSBAKsBhaj— ale (@daylightsab) March 11, 2024
Emma Stone calling Jimmy Kimmel a 'prick' after he insinuated that Poor Things was only about sex....#Oscars #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/OXE2vEHx2e— Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) March 10, 2024
#jimmykimmel roast #RobertDowneyJr at the #Oscars #Oscars2024 #Oscar #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/H9k7E63xmD— Fear Queer Horror Guru (@fearqueerhorror) March 10, 2024
Netizens question if Emma Stone called Jimmy 'a prick'
Emma Stone responded to Jimmy Kimmel's joke about her movie 'Poor Things' getting nominated for an Oscar. Right after the 96th Academy Awards showed a video montage of Best Picture nominees for 'Poor Things,' Kimmel cracked a joke during the ceremony. He said the clips they showed were the only scenes suitable for TV, hinting at the movie's explicit R-rated content.
The cameras turned to Emma Stone. It looked like she said something to her husband Dave McCary, who chuckled. People who can read lips quickly came up with theories about what she might have said, with some thinking she joked, "He's a prick."