Oscars 2024: Fans think Emma Stone called Jimmy Kimmel 'a prick' after 'Poor Things' joke did not land

Phew! What a night the Oscars 2024 has been. Emma Stone responded to Jimmy Kimmel's joke about her movie 'Poor Things' getting nominated for an Oscar. Right after the 96th Academy Awards showed a video montage of Best Picture nominees for 'Poor Things,' Kimmel cracked a joke during the ceremony. He said the clips they showed were the only scenes suitable for TV, hinting at the movie's explicit R-rated content.

Fans think Emma Stone called Jimmy Kimmel 'a prick'

Emma Stone calling Jimmy Kimmel a 'prick' after he insinuated that Poor Things was only about se*#Oscars #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/VdNxh4aM82 — Basit Khan (@Basit_B1) March 11, 2024

The cameras turned to Emma Stone. It looked like she said something to her husband Dave McCary, who chuckled. People who can read lips quickly came up with theories about what she might have said, with some thinking she joked, "He's a jerk."

Stone talked about the explicit scenes in 'Poor Things' in a recent interview with NPR. “I definitely didn’t think the way that Bella does. I didn’t have that sort of freedom and acceptance in the same way around sexuality,” she said.

She added, “But as time has gone on, I think that it’s been very illuminating to me. I mean, one of the conversations that I’ve talked a lot about, having worked with quite a few European people or people that were raised in cultures where nudity and sexuality is not as shame-filled, I guess, it’s been very interesting, you know, and also talking to Yorgos, who’s Greek, our director, it always kind of startles him how much violence is acceptable in sort of American media, but sexuality is, you know, really looked down upon—like, as if watching someone die onscreen is less challenging than watching someone experience pleasure. Yeah, it’s definitely expanded my mind more as I’ve gotten older, too, and sort of broken out of, you know, religion and things like that that I was exposed to at a younger age.”

About 'Poor Things' at Oscars 2024

Hollywood actor Emma Stone starrer film 'Poor Things' won big at the Oscars 2024.'Poor Things' bagged the golden trophy for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories at the 96th Academy Awards. The film has bagged the nominations in 11 categories at the 96th Academy Awards.

Earlier Emma Stone won the Best Actor award for her performance in 'Poor Things' at the Golden Globe Awards 2024, Critics Choice Awards 2024, and BAFTA Awards 2024.In the film, Emma Stone plays Bella, a Victorian-era woman who was brought back to life with the brain of a fetus; her performance was widely praised by critics, according to The New York Times.

