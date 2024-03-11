Actress Liza Koshy surely knows how to turn heads even with 'oops moments' at award shows

Liza Koshy (Pic/AFP)

Listen to this article Oscars 2024: Liza Koshy falls on the red carpet, takes her 'oops moment' like a sport x 00:00

Actress Liza Koshy surely knows how to turn heads even with 'oops moments' at award shows. Koshy walked the carpet at the 96th Academy Awards in a red off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown and massive platform heels but she lost her balance on those heels.

Liza Koshy just took a slip on the #Oscars red carpet #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/Cf0f3gK4mi — ThrawnJedi (@CinemaBleep) March 10, 2024

When she was moving down the red carpet posing for shutterbugs, she seemingly lost her footing and took a massive tumble, collapsing completely onto the red carpet. Everyone around her rushed to help her back up, however, she continued to pose even sitting down on the carpet. Koshy definitely knows how to make a statement on the red carpet.

She reintroduced the exposed thong style at last year's Golden Globe Awards, wearing a custom Morphew Atelier Victorian lace and beaded gown that was all beauty up front and party down back, according to People. Her outfit at the Golden Globe Awards was the sheer vintage-style dress, which had a lace embellishments and intricate embroidery.

However, when Koshy turned around, viewers were able to see her matching lace thong and how low her dress sank.

The Oscars 2024 was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

