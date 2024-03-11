Oscars 2024 pays tribute to art director Nitin Desai in the 'In Memoriam' segment

During the In Memorium segment of Oscars 2024, the academy included art director Nitin Desai who passed away in 2023

Oscars 2024 remembers Nitin Desai

The Oscars' tribute to those we've lost included art director and producer Nitin Desai in the memorial section on Monday morning. He was remembered alongside Tina Turner, Matthew Perry, and others. Desai passed away at the age of 57 by suicide.

He often teamed up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, contributing to the set designs of memorable movies like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Bajirao Mastani.' Additionally, he collaborated with filmmakers such as Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Some of his other notable works include 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai,' 'Dostana,' 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai,' 'Munna Bhai MBBS,' 'Mission Kashmir,' 'Josh,' and 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha.' His final film was the 2019 war epic drama 'Panipat,' directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

nitin desai smiling from heaven — carey mulligan 4 Oscar (@doug_1399) March 11, 2024

Heartening to see @NITIN_DESAI_ being remembered in the #InMemoriam section of the #Oscars 💙💙 — Barobar Ahey! (@Numberrs) March 11, 2024

Nitin Desai is the only Indian film professional to be featured in the In Memoriam section. What a loss!#Oscars — PrayRona (@PrayRona_) March 11, 2024

About Oscars 2024

Jimmy Kimmel started off the 96th Academy Awards with some jokes. He made fun of things like Greta Gerwig not getting nominated for Best Director and how some of the movies on the list were really long. He also took a jab at Robert De Niro, making a wisecrack about his younger girlfriend while they were at the Dolby Theatre in LA.

During his opening monologue, Jimmy said: “Here’s some fun Oscar trivia: 48 years ago, Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster were nominated for Taxi Driver, and they’re both nominated again tonight. 1976 was the year." He was talking about the acclaimed Martin Scorsese feature film that starred Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster, and earned Oscar nominations for both stars in Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress race respectively.

He further added, "In 1976, Jodie Foster was young enough to be Robert De Niro’s daughter. Now, she’s 20 years too old to be his girlfriend."

When the camera showed Jodie, she nodded in agreement with the joke. Robert, sitting with his 45-year-old girlfriend Tiffany Chen, also seemed entertained by the humor. He became a father with Tiffany in April last year. Their relationship began while filming "The Intern," and in 2021, they were seen enjoying a romantic vacation in the south of France.