Oscars 2024: Nominated for Best Actor, Cillian Murphy speaks on the awards and representing Ireland

After sweeping multiple Best Actor awards for 'Oppenheimer', lead star Cillian Murphy is, without a doubt, a hot favourite to bag the award at Oscars 2024 as well. However, the actor is in no mood to take in the pressure and in a typical Irish fashion says he is "just going to enjoy it" and "do our best".

The Oscars 2024 ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on March 10. Ahead of the ceremony where he is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role Christoper Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' said that the support he is getting ahead of the Oscars ceremony is "a lovely feeling".He shared his thoughts on the ceremony with RTE's Morning Ireland.

"At the moment, it's just this kind of whirlwind and it's so humbling and overwhelming and you're just kind of in it. You know, everyone says this but it's true: no one makes films to win awards; we just make them because we enjoy making them," he said.

"We make them mostly for ourselves and if audiences go for it and understand it, that's a bonus. So, honestly, that's all I'm thinking about at the moment is just this great celebration of the film and of the great year we've had for cinema," he added.

An Irish native, Cillian is also proud to represent his country at the Oscars along with Element Pictures, a production house native to his country. Element Pictures has backed Poor Things which has been nominated in 11 categories. "It's great there's a few of us here together and just going to enjoy it, do our best, I suppose!," Murphy says on representing Ireland.

Murphy is however calm ahead of the big night that is considered to be the biggest awards honouring cinema. "What will be, will be, you know? And there'll be a good gang of us there. You kind of get to know some of these people on the circuit and they're people that you admire and it's lovely to be able to celebrate films collectively together," he said when asked if he is nervous about winning the coveted golden statue.