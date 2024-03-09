For Indian viewers, catch the 96th Academy Awards live on Star Movies and Disney+ Hotstar at 4 am on Monday, March 11. Star Movies will also provide a repeat telecast at 8:30 pm IST

Oscars 2024

Listen to this article Oscars 2024: When and where to watch the 96th Academy Awards in India x 00:00

Oscars 2024: Get ready with your popcorn, a fully charged phone, and your opinions because the Oscars are making a comeback! The 96th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, bringing together international movie industry giants for one of the most significant awards nights on March 11 (IST).

For those planning to watch, the Oscars 2024 will kick off at 4 am on Monday, March 11, beginning with the glamorous red-carpet ceremony leading to the awards. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, the event can be streamed live on Star Movies and Disney+ Hotstar in India. Star Movies will also have a repeat telecast at 8:30 pm IST.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following India's successful stint at the Academy Awards last year, with "Naatu Naatu" from RRR winning Best Music (Original Song) and The Elephant Whisperers securing an award for Documentary Short Film, anticipation is high for the 2024 Oscars.

About Oppenheimer at Oscars 2024

After sweeping multiple Best Actor awards for 'Oppenheimer', lead star Cillian Murphy is, without a doubt, a hot favourite to bag the award at Oscars 2024 as well. However, the actor is in no mood to take in the pressure and in a typical Irish fashion says he is "just going to enjoy it" and "do our best".

The Oscars 2024 ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on March 10. Ahead of the ceremony where he is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role Christoper Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' said that the support he is getting ahead of the Oscars ceremony is "a lovely feeling".He shared his thoughts on the ceremony with RTE's Morning Ireland.

The Oscars 2024 ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on March 10. Ahead of the ceremony where he is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role Christoper Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' said that the support he is getting ahead of the Oscars ceremony is "a lovely feeling".He shared his thoughts on the ceremony with RTE's Morning Ireland.

"We make them mostly for ourselves and if audiences go for it and understand it, that's a bonus. So, honestly, that's all I'm thinking about at the moment is just this great celebration of the film and of the great year we've had for cinema," he added.