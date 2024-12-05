Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Pop icon Taylor Swift is the most streamed artist of 2024 on Spotify

Pop icon Taylor Swift is the most streamed artist of 2024 on Spotify

Updated on: 06 December,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Pop icon Taylor Swift emerges as most-streamed artiste globally in 2024; Weeknd and Drake follow

Pop icon Taylor Swift is the most streamed artist of 2024 on Spotify

Taylor Swift

Listen to this article
Pop icon Taylor Swift is the most streamed artist of 2024 on Spotify
x
00:00

Pop icon Taylor Swift has yet again dominated the charts this year. Audio streaming platform Spotify has released its year-end data. The singer-songwriter took the top spot on the list of the most-streamed artiste globally in 2024 on the platform, reports Variety. Swift’s achievements for the year can be largely attributed to the success of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was the most-streamed album of the year on the platform. Swift’s music generated more than 26.6 billion streams on the platform this year. After Swift, Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake, and Billie Eilish took the successive spots.


Swift’s album reportedly broke several Spotify records, including becoming the first album to top 300 million streams in one day and more than one billion in the first week of release. Its popularity led to a banner year for women artistes—who landed the top eight of the 10 most-streamed albums worldwide on the platform.


These include Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet, Karol G’s Manana Sera Bonito, Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine, Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version), SZA’s SOS and Swift’s Lover.


For the first time, the platform added a badge to Swift’s Spotify profile, marking the inaugural year of what the company says will be an annual distinction.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

taylor swift drake hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK