Pop icon Taylor Swift has yet again dominated the charts this year. Audio streaming platform Spotify has released its year-end data. The singer-songwriter took the top spot on the list of the most-streamed artiste globally in 2024 on the platform, reports Variety. Swift’s achievements for the year can be largely attributed to the success of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was the most-streamed album of the year on the platform. Swift’s music generated more than 26.6 billion streams on the platform this year. After Swift, Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake, and Billie Eilish took the successive spots.

Swift’s album reportedly broke several Spotify records, including becoming the first album to top 300 million streams in one day and more than one billion in the first week of release. Its popularity led to a banner year for women artistes—who landed the top eight of the 10 most-streamed albums worldwide on the platform.

These include Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet, Karol G’s Manana Sera Bonito, Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine, Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version), SZA’s SOS and Swift’s Lover.

For the first time, the platform added a badge to Swift’s Spotify profile, marking the inaugural year of what the company says will be an annual distinction.

