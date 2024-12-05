Taylor Swift reacts to Beyonce being named the greatest pop star of the century

Taylor Swift knows that her fans are upset with the fact that she was not given the honour of the greatest pop star of the 21st Century by Billboard, but she is fine with it

Taylor Swift and Beyonce. Pics/AFP

After Beyonce was named the greatest pop star of the 21st century by Billboard, singer and songwriter Taylor Swift showed her support and happiness for the pop icon, reported Page Six.

"Taylor will always support strong female artists and thinks Beyonce is so deserving of this honour," as per the sources cited by the publication

Swift knows that her fans are upset with the fact that she was not given the top honour and is the runner-up, but she is fine with it.

"Taylor appreciates all the fan support she's received but she knows Beyonce is a legend in the music industry and Taylor's honoured to have landed in the number two spot next to her," according to the sources.

"Taylor is proud of what she's accomplished regardless of what spot she holds."

Last week, Billboard reported that the staff ranked Swift as the second-best pop star of the twenty-first century.

"While Taylor Swift is the century's biggest pop star by the numbers, Beyonce tops our staff-chosen editorial list based on her full 25 years of influence, impact, evolution," Billboard explained of their decision.

Swift and Beyonce have a long history of supporting one another.

Their friendship began in 2009 when the 32-time Grammy winner invited 19-year-old Swift back onto the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards after Kanye West stormed the stage and protested Swift's best female video win for "You Belong with Me."

Since then, the pair have been public supporters of each other, such as when the "Red" singer claimed she loved Beyonce "more than the normal amount" in 2015.

Swift released her Eras Tour concert film in October, while Beyonce debuted her "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyonce" the following month, reported Page Six.

