Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Taylor Swift reacts to Beyonce being named the greatest pop star of the century

Taylor Swift reacts to Beyonce being named the greatest pop star of the century

Updated on: 05 December,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Taylor Swift knows that her fans are upset with the fact that she was not given the honour of the greatest pop star of the 21st Century by Billboard, but she is fine with it

Taylor Swift reacts to Beyonce being named the greatest pop star of the century

Taylor Swift and Beyonce. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
Taylor Swift reacts to Beyonce being named the greatest pop star of the century
x
00:00

After Beyonce was named the greatest pop star of the 21st century by Billboard, singer and songwriter Taylor Swift showed her support and happiness for the pop icon, reported Page Six.


"Taylor will always support strong female artists and thinks Beyonce is so deserving of this honour," as per the sources cited by the publication


Swift knows that her fans are upset with the fact that she was not given the top honour and is the runner-up, but she is fine with it.


"Taylor appreciates all the fan support she's received but she knows Beyonce is a legend in the music industry and Taylor's honoured to have landed in the number two spot next to her," according to the sources.

"Taylor is proud of what she's accomplished regardless of what spot she holds."

Last week, Billboard reported that the staff ranked Swift as the second-best pop star of the twenty-first century.

"While Taylor Swift is the century's biggest pop star by the numbers, Beyonce tops our staff-chosen editorial list based on her full 25 years of influence, impact, evolution," Billboard explained of their decision.

Swift and Beyonce have a long history of supporting one another.

Their friendship began in 2009 when the 32-time Grammy winner invited 19-year-old Swift back onto the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards after Kanye West stormed the stage and protested Swift's best female video win for "You Belong with Me."

Since then, the pair have been public supporters of each other, such as when the "Red" singer claimed she loved Beyonce "more than the normal amount" in 2015.

Swift released her Eras Tour concert film in October, while Beyonce debuted her "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyonce" the following month, reported Page Six.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

taylor swift beyonce hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK