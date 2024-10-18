As fans worldwide mourn Liam Payne's passing, a source has shared that Taylor Swift might pay tribute to him on the first night of the final leg of her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift (Pic/AFP)

Listen to this article Taylor Swift ‘devastated’ by Liam Payne’s passing, will pay tribute at Eras Tour finale: Reports x 00:00

As fans worldwide mourn Liam Payne's passing, a source has shared that Taylor Swift might pay tribute to him on the first night of the final leg of her Eras Tour. The 34-year-old singer is said to be deeply upset by the former One Direction member’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liam Payne Death: Taylor Swift to pay tribute at Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift, who gained fame alongside the band from 2010 to 2016, is reportedly heartbroken over the news. She and Payne were close friends, partly due to her past relationship with his bandmate, Harry Styles. Sources say she plans to honour Payne during her tour, which kicks off today in Miami.

An insider revealed to DailyMail.com, "She is really sad about this because she came up with those boys and she had a lot of love for Liam. He was always good to her."

About Liam Payne's Death

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead on Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, according to local officials. Police in Buenos Aires reported that Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood, a popular area in Argentina's capital. The fall caused severe injuries, and medics confirmed his death at the scene.

Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, told The Associated Press that Payne "jumped from his room's balcony." Police responded to an emergency call around 5 p.m. local time about an "aggressive man possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol," he said.

In a 911 call obtained by the AP, the hotel manager can be heard saying they had “a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol ... He’s destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please." The manager's tone became more frantic, mentioning that the room had a balcony. Alberto Crescenti, the head of the state emergency medical service, told Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV that authorities were looking into the details of Payne’s death and performing an autopsy.

After the news spread, dozens of One Direction fans from around Buenos Aires gathered at the Casa Sur Hotel, forming lines that extended into the blocked-off street where police were stationed. Forensic investigators were seen leaving the hotel, and Payne's body was taken away about three hours after the fall. Heartbroken fans, mostly young women recording on their phones, were in shock as a memorial with candles and flowers quickly formed outside the hotel.