Breaking News
Mumbai: Issues around Gokhale Bridge persist
Mumbai: BMC invites NGOs to collaborate for climate action
Navi Mumbai: ANC arrests man for wholesale supply of MD
Mumbai: Cruise south through the Coastal Road from Tuesday
Mumbai: Navghar, Surat cops apprehend missing accused escaping to UP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Pre Oscars 2024 Blackpinks Rose Jonathan Bailey Paris Hilton Zendaya and others attend
<< Back to Elections 2024

Pre-Oscars 2024: Blackpinks' Rose, Jonathan Bailey, Paris Hilton, Zendaya and others attend

Updated on: 10 March,2024 03:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pre-Oscars 2024: The 96th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, bringing together international movie industry giants for one of the most significant awards nights on March 11

Pre-Oscars 2024: Blackpinks' Rose, Jonathan Bailey, Paris Hilton, Zendaya and others attend

Celebs at Pre-Oscars 2024

Listen to this article
Pre-Oscars 2024: Blackpinks' Rose, Jonathan Bailey, Paris Hilton, Zendaya and others attend
x
00:00

The big Oscars 2024 night is now just a few hours away. The world will witness the celebration of the best in cinema under a roof in Los Angeles. The 96th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, bringing together international movie industry giants for one of the most significant awards nights on March 11 (IST).


Ahead of the big night, the Pre-Oscars party got several celebrities under one roof to celebrate the year that was 2023. Blackpink's Rose surprised fans with her stunning appearance at the gala. She arrived in a black ensemble and posed with the likes of Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde, Sharon Stone, Anthony Vaccarello, Anja Rubik and others. 



Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page who played Lord Anthony Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings respectively were reunited at the pre-Oscars party on Friday. Both were caught catching up and getting clicked at the Creative Artists Agency pre-Oscars party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

For those planning to watch, the Oscars 2024 will kick off at 4 am on Monday, March 11, beginning with the glamorous red carpet ceremony leading to the awards. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, the event can be streamed live on Star Movies and Disney+ Hotstar in India. Star Movies will also have a repeat telecast at 8:30 pm IST.

Following India's successful stint at the Academy Awards last year, with 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' winning Best Music (Original Song) and The Elephant Whisperers securing an award for Documentary Short Film, anticipation is high for the 2024 Oscars.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Oscars 2024 Academy Awards Entertainment News entertaintment hollywood news Hollywood
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK