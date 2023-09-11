Priyanka Chopra giggles as fan says she wanted to 'marry' her husband Nick Jonas

At the Jonas Brothers' concert in Los Angeles, a fan confessed to Priyanka Chopra that she wanted to marry her husband Nick Jonas

Pic/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently on a tour with Nick Jonas. The singer is hosting concerts across the United States of America. The global star along with her husband and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is enjoying the break from work. The Jonas Brothers entourage reached Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend.

Priyanka shared some glimpses from her 'incredible weekend' with Nick and Malti Marie. The actress looked stunning in a black dress, which had diamond-shaped cut-outs across the midriff, a bare stomach, and a drop-waist black skirt. Priyanka and Nick's daughter also seemed to have a great time in Los Angeles.

In a viral video from the concert at Dodger Stadium, a fan interacted with Priyanka. She confessed, "I wanted to say that I really thought I was going to marry Nick Jonas.” She added, "But I am glad you did." Priyanka giggled and said, "I'm glad that I did too."

At the concert, Priyanka could be seen dancing to Nick's song Jealous. The video was shared by a fan club dedicated to the actress.

While exiting the concert, a fan asked Priyanka, "What perfume do you wear?" The actress smiled and replied, "That's just how I smell like!"

Priyanka was recently seen at New York Fashion Week to celebrate the Victoria’s Secret World Tour event. Sharing pictures, she wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations to my @victoriassecret family on the introduction of #TheTour23 and to the supremely talented VS20." For the event, she wore a sheer Giambattista Valli sequinned dress with a black bralette.

Workwise, Priyanka was seen in the web series, Citadel. She has been signed for Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress is set to return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. It is yet to go on floors.

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick, a singer, in December 2018 in Rajasthan. The couple announced the birth of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022. She was born via surrogacy. Priyanka revealed that Malti had to be kept in the NICU for almost 100 days as she was born prematurely.