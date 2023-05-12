Breaking News
Maharashtra political row: Sena factions promise more action
IIT-Bombay student suicide case: ‘SIT is ignoring caste discrimination’
Mumbai: Year on, fire brigade still looking for suitable drone
Maharashtra political row: Verdict brings a lot more to the Shinde-BJP table
Mumbai: All Aaditya’s allegations are ‘baseless’, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Love Again Movie Review Unexciting romance

'Love Again' Movie Review: Unexciting romance

Updated on: 12 May,2023 05:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Johnson Thomas | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

It’s nice to see our 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas bag a dominant role in a Hollywood flick and that’s a good enough reason to arouse some curiosity in the Indian audience

'Love Again' Movie Review: Unexciting romance

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Listen to this article
'Love Again' Movie Review: Unexciting romance
x
00:00

Film: Love Again
Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Céline Dion, Celia Imrie, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Lydia West, Steve Oram
Director: Jim Strouse
Rating: 2/5


This one is quite a corny unbelievable tale of romance springing forth after grief and loss. The story here has its origins in the 2016 German film 'Texts for You.'  Mira Ray (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), a grieving New York children’s book illustrator sparks up a relationship with the complete stranger who’s inherited her dead boyfriend’s phone number. 
 
She obviously hasn’t gotten over the loss and sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number. The number though, has been reassigned to Rob Burns (Sam Heughan), a journalist, who himself has a harrowing tale of break-up that he hasn’t gotten over. Intrigued by the texts, Rob, when assigned the task of interviewing Celine Dion, looks to her for advice. Needless to say, Megastar Celine Dion, is more than willing to help unconventional love along. 



Also Read: Mother Teresa & Me Movie Review: Poignant and completely captivating


The romance is rather far-fetched and illogical. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan as depressed singles who stay a mystery to each other for most of the movie before having their date night, don’t exactly strike sparks with each other. They look good but the chemistry is rather bland and the nature of the romance makes their forged coupling rather unexciting. It’s nice to see our Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas bag a dominant role in a Hollywood flick and that’s a good enough reason to arouse some curiosity in the Indian audience. But the main attraction here is Celine Dion, in her big-screen debut looking well-prepared for her comeback tour. 

priyanka chopra Nick Jonas movie review hollywood film review Hollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK