It’s nice to see our 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas bag a dominant role in a Hollywood flick and that’s a good enough reason to arouse some curiosity in the Indian audience

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Listen to this article 'Love Again' Movie Review: Unexciting romance x 00:00

Film: Love Again

Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Céline Dion, Celia Imrie, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Lydia West, Steve Oram

Director: Jim Strouse

Rating: 2/5

This one is quite a corny unbelievable tale of romance springing forth after grief and loss. The story here has its origins in the 2016 German film 'Texts for You.' Mira Ray (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), a grieving New York children’s book illustrator sparks up a relationship with the complete stranger who’s inherited her dead boyfriend’s phone number.



She obviously hasn’t gotten over the loss and sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number. The number though, has been reassigned to Rob Burns (Sam Heughan), a journalist, who himself has a harrowing tale of break-up that he hasn’t gotten over. Intrigued by the texts, Rob, when assigned the task of interviewing Celine Dion, looks to her for advice. Needless to say, Megastar Celine Dion, is more than willing to help unconventional love along.

Also Read: Mother Teresa & Me Movie Review: Poignant and completely captivating

The romance is rather far-fetched and illogical. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan as depressed singles who stay a mystery to each other for most of the movie before having their date night, don’t exactly strike sparks with each other. They look good but the chemistry is rather bland and the nature of the romance makes their forged coupling rather unexciting. It’s nice to see our Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas bag a dominant role in a Hollywood flick and that’s a good enough reason to arouse some curiosity in the Indian audience. But the main attraction here is Celine Dion, in her big-screen debut looking well-prepared for her comeback tour.