Priyanka Chopra pens note for birthday boy Nick Jonas, shares unseen pic with daughter Malti

Nick Jonas celebrated his 31st birthday on Saturday. The singer celebrated his day with his wife and global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress took to her social media handle to wish Jonas with a love-filled note and some pictures from their family album. Priyanka also shared an unseen picture of Nick with their daughter Malti.

In the first picture shared by Priyanka, she can be seen giving Nick a peck on the cheek while the second picture has them posing together. The third picture sees Nick playing golf while the fourth picture has Priyanka posing near a golf cart in a golf costume.

Priyanka kept the best for the last as she posted an unseen photo of Nick feeding their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the picture, the father-daughter duo sat next to each other inside a car. Nick held a milk bottle as he looked outside while Malti looked towards Priyanka, who is seemingly behind the camera capturing this adorable moment.

"Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby @nickjonas," Priyanka captioned the post.

The actress also shared the post on her Instagram Story, writing, “Omaha see you tonight! #thetour #happybirthdaynick.”

The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to perform Saturday night at the CHI Health Center in Ohama, Nebraska, as they continue their nationwide tour, Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour.

Priyanka Chopra’s love for her husband is nothing new. Recently, she had shared a photo from the band’s Dodgers Stadium show in which she's wearing a cutout dress and staring sultrily at Jonas. “Incredible weekend,” she wrote in the caption.

Nick also shared the same photo on his Instagram, as he reflected on his excitement at performing at the L.A. venue. “From seeing games with my brothers, to one of my first dates with @priyankachopra and now playing a show at Dodger Stadium… What a full circle moment.”