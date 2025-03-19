Breaking News
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters

Updated on: 19 March,2025 09:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Gal Gadot was honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame star by Fast and Furious co-actor Vin Diesel and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. However, her ceremony was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters

Gal Gadot with her family Pic/AFP

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is the latest celebrity to receive the coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony was attended by Gal’s husband Jaron Varsano and their daughters Alma, Ori, Maya, and Daniella. Gal looked stunning in a white fringe dress as she sat down to pose with the star that had her name engraved in it. That being said, her happy moment was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters given that Gal has been an outspoken supporter of the Israeli military. 





Gal Gadot honoured by Vin Diesel and Patty Jenkins

Gal was honoured with the star by Fast and Furious co-actor Vin Diesel and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. She said in her speech, “I’m just a girl from a town in Israel. I could never imagine such a moment. I never dreamt of becoming an actress, and I never knew that these things are possible."

Looking at her daughters she said, "You inspire me every day to strive to be a better person, to be strong and kind and brave just the way you are. I hope that you're proud."

"This star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible," concluded Gadot. 

Gal Gadot’s work front 

Gal will next be seen in Disney's live-action remake of 'Snow White' which will be released on March 21. Directed by Marc Webb it stars Rachel Zegler as the titular princess and Gadot as the Evil Queen. The film also features original songs composed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. 

Reports suggest that Zegler and Gadot may not share a close bond off-screen. Apparently, they have "nothing in common", citing their age gap, differing political perspectives, and personal priorities as reasons for the alleged distance. 

The Israeli-born Gadot has publicly supported the release of Israeli hostages, while Zegler has used her platform to voice support for Palestine amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
This divide has further fueled the rumored strain in their relationship.

The film itself has been surrounded by controversy since its inception. Following her casting announcement in 2021, Zegler faced racist backlash over a Latinx actress portraying 'Snow White'.

She also sparked debate when she said in interviews that the original 1937 animated classic was "dated" and that the new film would reflect a modernized approach to the character.

With inputs from ANI 

