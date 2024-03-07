Gal Gadot took to Instagram and shared that she has welcomed her fourth daughter Ori. The 'Wonder Woman' star said, "the pregnancy was not easy."

Gal Gadot Pic/Instagram

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot, widely known for playing the lead role in the 'Wonder Woman' franchise, welcomed her fourth child with husband Jaron Varsano. The much-in-love couple was blessed with a baby girl and they took to Instagram to share the happy news. Gadot posted an adorable picture holding her baby girl on the photo-sharing application and wrote, "My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too."

Gadot and Varsano tied the knot in 2008. They are parents to three more daughters Daniella, Maya, and Alma.

Gadot was last seen in 'Wonder Woman 1984' and Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' cut. She also shared screen space with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in the Netflix film ‘Heart of Stone’.

During Netflix's Tudum fan festival in 2023, Gal was questioned about whether she will reprise her role as Diana Prince in 'Wonder Woman 3'. She said, "Things are being worked behind the scenes and once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it."

The third Wonder Woman movie, in which Gadot was supposed to reprise her superhero role, was cancelled after Peter Safran and James Gunn changed the course of the DC Universe.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gal will next be seen as the evil queen in 'Snow White'. It stars 'West Side Story' actress Rachel Zegler in the lead role.

The live-action 'Snow White,' a musical adaptation of the well-known Brothers Grimm fairy tale, is very similar to 1937's 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,' Disney's debut motion picture and the first ever fully animated feature film. The plot centres on Zegler's Snow White, a stunning young princess orphaned at a young age and is now living with her vile stepmother, the Queen (Gadot). The Queen launches a series of murderous plots after her magic mirror declares that Snow White is more beautiful than she is. Snow White is ultimately forced to abandon their castle and seek safety with the seven dwarfs who live in the woods. Disney Plus 'Snow White' debuts in 2024.

