Before attending the Golden Globes award ceremony, Gal Gadot took to her social media and demanded the release of hostages held by Hamas for over 450 days

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot was one of the attendees at the prestigious Golden Globes, held at the Beverly Hilton. She sashayed in style on the red carpet in a black gown during the 82nd edition of the awards night that brought members from the film and television fraternity together. However, before attending the ceremony, she took to social media and demanded the release of hostages held by Hamas for 450 days.

Gal Gadot on Israelis held hostage by Hamas

Gal Gadot took to Instagram and shared a picture of Liri Albag, a 19-year-old soldier, and wrote, “This is Liri, only 19 years old. She was abducted by Hamas on October 7th. Yesterday, we received a sign of life from Liri - a sign that sharpened the pain that Liri, along with 99 other hostages, has been held captive in Hamas tunnels for over 450 days. On a personal level, while I prepare for a festive and joyous evening, my heart is heavy, and my soul aches knowing the hostages are still there. Every day that passes without an agreement puts their lives in greater danger. I can't stop thinking about the families waiting for them, counting the hours, the minutes, clinging to hope. They must come home. We all deserve to see them return, alive. Bring them home now.”

Liri Albag held hostage for 450 days

In a video released by Hamas on Saturday before the latest weekly rally, Israeli soldier and hostage Liri Albag, speaking under duress, expressed anguish over her situation and mentioned being held for 450 days.

“Today is the beginning of a new year; the whole world is celebrating. Only we are entering a dark year, a year of loneliness,” she said. She also said a fellow captive had been wounded by the fighting in Gaza, adding, “We are living in an extremely terrifying nightmare.” She didn't name the injured person.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that he spoke with Albag's parents and told them that “efforts are ongoing, including at this very moment” to bring hostages home.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gal will next be seen as the evil queen in 'Snow White'. It stars 'West Side Story' actress Rachel Zegler in the lead role.